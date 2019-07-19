The 2019 Aiteo final will feature 2017 finalists, Niger Tornadoes and 2018 runner up, Kano Pillars.
2019 final will be played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
Niger Tornadoes lost to Akwa United two years ago while Kano Pillars threw away their 3 goals lead to lose on penalties to eventual winners, Rangers of Enugu in Asaba last year.
Niger Tornadoes have the chance to represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup should they emerge champions.
The Aiteo Final will be played on July 24th, 2019.
Kaduna To Host 2019 AITEO Cup Finals
