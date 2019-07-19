Court Adjourns El-Zazaky’s Application For Medical Attention To July 29

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, yesterday, adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife, Zinat, to July 29.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria leader and his wife applied to the court seeking to travel on the grounds of getting medical attention.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero, who briefed newsmen, shortly after the hearing, said the adjournment was sequel to an application by the team of counsel prosecuting the IMN leader.

He said that the team requested for time to examine the medical reports that accompanied IMN leader’s application and authenticate its genuineness before putting up their argument before the court.

Justice Khobo granted the request and adjourned till July 29, to give time to the state counsel, who are prosecuting the substantive suit against the IMN leader and his wife Zinat.

Our correspondent reports that the IMN leader brought the application before the court seeking permission to travel to Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India for medical attention following his failing health condition.

El-Zazaky in the application said he and his wife would return to Nigeria as soon as they are discharged.