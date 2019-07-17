Gunmen Abduct Zamfara Govt’s Director

The Zamfara State Government has confirmed the kidnap of its Director of Budget, Alhaji Hamza Salihu.

The confirmation was made in a statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs to Governor Bello Matawalle, Yusuf Idris, in Gusau.

“Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Matawallen, has described as terrible and disturbing, last Sunday afternoon abduction of the state’s Director of Budget, Alhaji Hamza Salihu, who was abducted along with two other persons near Kachia in Kaduna State while on their way to Akwanga in Nasarawa State on an official trip.

“It is very unfortunate that while efforts are being strengthened to stop armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes peacefully without any bloodshed, some bad elements who have chosen to remain unrepentant will still use security uniforms to stop and kidnap unsuspecting law-abiding citizens,” he said.

The governor also expressed sadness in the killing of one of the passengers on board, Alhaji Kabiru Ismail, who was the Deputy Director (Budget) in the state, was murdered by the gunmen at the kidnap scene.

Similarly, a lady passenger in the vehicle was said to have been shot in the leg and abandoned at the kidnap scene in the pool of blood by the abductors.