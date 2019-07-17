C’River Police Summon Traditional Rulers Over Killings

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Austin Agbonlahor, has summoned all traditional and community leaders of Ebom and Usumutung villages in the state over renewed killings, weekend.
The spokesman of the state police command, ASP, Irene Ugbo, who disclosed this in a statement in Calabar said, “we are aware of the killing and the Commissioner of Police has deployed men to the two communities.”
She further hinted that the State Police Command had also invited the community leaders to meet with the Commissioner for Police for further deliberation.
“For now, the area is calm,” the statement disclosed.
Friday Nwagbara