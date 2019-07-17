Cleric Urges Christians To Pray For Nation’s Unity

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, the Most Rev. Tunde Adeleye has re-emphasised the need for Christians all over the country to spend more time praying for the unity of the nation.

He made the call while addressing newsmen on the Synod at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, Anglican Communion.

According to him, “the present Nigerian Constitution is the major problem of the country. It is a Unitary government Constitution masked in federalism.

In the constitution, the central government is ultimately supreme. It is not a Federal Constitution. The centre is too powerful and too attractive.”

He opined that true federalism is the best option for Nigeria.

Adeleye said “the purpose of federalism is to preserve personal liberty through the mechanism of separation of powers. In federalism, states should control their resources and no one group or government may dominate all powers. Examples of federalism include what we see in the United States, Canada and the European Union”.

He insisted that Nigeria is ripe enough for restructuring as the present structure is obsolete and cannot carry us far, stressing,

“Restructuring will affect some old structures of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic policy”.

Adeleye who condemned “religious bigotry, heavy borrowing, unemployment, insecurity and rate of corruption in the country today,” however said, “we thank God that we are able to meet again. Looking around we have many reasons to be grateful to God. He has been faithful. Nobody is like Him. He is worthy of praise. Hallelujah.”

The church during the year under review, had provided water boreholes in some war-torn areas, had reasons to restructure and demarcate boundaries within the Diocese, thereby adding to the number of districts and potential archdeaconries”.

He announced that the women wing was planning to build a large conference center in Bakoko, Calabar as there are a lot of other structures being planned for, within the diocese.

In spite of all the hard time, “we have struggled with some challenges during this year of operation. Our main struggle has been with the availability of money to handle our numerous projects. The economy is bad. Our members are not buoyant enough to support a sponsor the projects. God has been our helper”.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar