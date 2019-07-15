Two Rivers Communities Win NDPR CSR Awards

Two communities in Ahoada and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas of Rivers State have won the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Company(NPDR) corporate awards.

The communities are: Ogbele, Omaraka: Both got cash awards of N10m and N7m each, as the company commended them for ensuring smooth operations for the company in the past years.

Board of Trustee member of NPDR, Chief Enyinda Chukwu, who made the cheques presentations on behalf of the company, expressed appreciation to both communities.

Chief Enyinda commended them for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere and cordiality between the company and the communities.

While conveying the gratitude of the company’s BOT chairman, Chief Enyinda noted that “ We are happy that over the years, your communities have remained peaceful, there are no leakages, pipeline vandalisation or kidnapping of our staff.”

He also said that NDPR, despite being one of the youngest indigenous oil firms, have over the years demonstrated that it respects the rights of it host communities.

Chief Enyinda described cooperation as a two-way relationship that needs to be sustained through goodwill and implementation of the needs of the communities.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Chief Chris Ake of Ogbele community commended the company for appreciating the efforts of their hosts.

He thanked NDPR for what it has done in the past and promised that the money for the award would be put to good use of the community.

However, Chief Ake sought for the adoption of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the host communities, saying it will reduce hostilities and sustain lasting relationship with the host communities.