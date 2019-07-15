Rivers Communities Applaud SEEFOR’s Civic Centre Projects

Two Communities in Rivers State, Omumah Igwuruta in the Ikwerre Local Government Area and Umukologa Okehi 1 in the Etche Local Government Area have commended the State Employment And Expenditure For Results Project (SEEFOR) for giving them an economic lifeline through its civic centre projects.

The communities said this during an inspection of the two completed projects by the SEEFOR team led by Director Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CDDS-PIU) of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule.

Paramount ruler of Omumah Community, Eze Dr Kenneth N. Ogbondah told the SEEFOR team that the community generates N650, 000 annually from the civic centre project, adding that the project has helped to improve the economic fortune of many families in the communities.

The traditional ruler said that the community needs more projects from the World Bank/European Union (EU) sponsored programme to enable it benefit maximally from government projects.

Also at Umukologa Okehi 1 Etche, the Ochimba of Okehi 1, Chief Godwin Onwuka (JP) told The Tide that the community generates funds every month from special events held at the civic centre.

According to the Ochimba, the centre also serves as a skill acquisition centre.

Also speaking, Mrs. Eunice Ugonna Joseph from Akwukabi Community, Etche said that the skill acquisition centre has generated employment for over 30 persons in the area.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Amaewhule said that the team was happy that the projects are yielding its desired results.

Sir Amaewhule, charged all benefitting communities to toe the steps of Omumah and Okehi 1 communities, promisd, that SEEFOR would do more to uplift the economic conditions of the poorest communities in the state.