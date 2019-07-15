PDP Rakes In N253m From Kogi, Bayelsa

The Peoples Democratic Party has realised about N253m in 10 days from its governorship aspirants in Kogi and Bayelsa States for the November 16 elections, investigations have revealed.

It was also learnt that from July 2 to 12, four male aspirants and one female aspirant from Kogi and eight male aspirants from Bayelsa collected their expression of interest and nomination forms.

While each of the 12 male aspirants from the two states paid N21m (N20m for the nomination form and N1m for expression of interest form totalling N252m), the female aspirant from Kogi paid N1m for the expression of interest form.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, recently disclosed the increase in the governorship nomination form fee form N5m to N20m, while the expression of interest from remained N1m.

He had also said nomination form for women was free.

Our correspondent learnt that the first aspirant from Kogi, Dr Joseph Ameh, picked his forms on July 2.

Other aspirants from Kogi who later collected theirs, included the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye; Abubakar Suleiman, Grace Adejo and Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, a son of a former governor of the state, Idris Ibrahim.

Among the eight aspirants that collected their expression of interest and nomination forms in Bayelsa State are a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe, a member, representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Frederick Agbedi, the Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Douye Diri and the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral John Jonah. When contacted to comment on the number of aspirants that had so far shown interest in flying the party’s flag in both states, Ologbondiyan said he would respond later.