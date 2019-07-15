Osinbajo Condoles Pa Fasoranti Over Daughter’s Murder

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has commiserated with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin along Benin-Sagamu road, last Friday by suspected herdsmen.

The Vice President, who arrived at 9:10am, yesterday, was accompanied by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, described the killing of the 58-year-old daughter of the Afenifere leader as a massive tragedy.

Speaking to journalists at the Akure residence of Pa Fasoranti, Osinbajo reiterated the importance of community policing system to combat crimes in the country, and also explained the importance of intelligence gathering for effective policing.

“As you know, I’m here to commiserate with the families of Olakunri and Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“I pray the Lord comforts him and the entire family.

“Our security agencies have been tasked with ensuring (that) perpetrators of this crime are apprehended and brought to justice.”

“The President has very recently met not only the service chiefs but also the IGP, and he has laid out a new policy of community policing.

“One of the most important things is this sort of crimes, because they are largely economic crimes, people are trying to make money by kidnapping.

“Another important thing is the intelligence gathering: that is why we have the community policing system where policemen would be trained in their own local government, and they would remain there,” he said.

According to Osinbajo, the government would also be engaging the military to mount the flash points on the roads in order to boast its community policing system.

He explained further that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had already committed to ensuring that there was full coverage of the police, and even helicopters.

“As close as we get to the community policing structure that we expect to have while we are engaging the Army so that there will be a bit of more military presence, especially along the roads.

“This is to fasten the search for these killers and also to ensure that there is adequate presence to deter this kind of terrible situation from reoccurring.

“We are looking at the whole security architecture and trying to ensure that we are able to scale up and ensure that we are able to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians”.

Osinbajo said the Federal Government would explore all options, including deploying soldiers on the highways, towards addressing the growing cases of security challenges in Nigeria.

“Security in a big country like Nigeria as you can imagine the challenge is dynamic, and we also have to be consistently dynamic in ensuring that we are able to beat the challenges as they appear.