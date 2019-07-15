Again, Bandits Ambush Security Personnel In Katsina

The new tactics of ambush of security personnel employed by bandits operating in Katsina State apparently paid off for them again at the weekend as the hoodlums shot on the tyres and demobilised an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicle on a rescue mission at Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The Katsina State Police Command said in a press statement, yesterday that a soldier and an NSCDC operative on the team were injured in a gun duel that ensured.

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, the attack frustrated efforts of the security, who were on their way to Kirtawa where a cross section of the bandits said to number over 300, invaded the village, killed 10 residents and rustled an unspecified number of cattle.

“By the time the combined ground forces were mobilised into the village, the hoodlums had already operated and escaped into the forest,” the statement said, adding that, “joint security forces have been deployed to the area to arrest the situation, pursue and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“The command commiserates with families of the deceased and the entire people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident.

“It also assures the people that government and security forces are mapping out formidable strategies toward containing and bringing to an end the menace of banditry in the state.”

The bandits had during a separate operation, last week, waylaid a security team at Kankara Local Government Area, killing a policeman while four others were injured.

The security personnel were responding to distress calls from the Dan-Sabau community but before the police could get there, the bandits had fled into the nearby Rugu forest after killing about 17 villagers, according to reports.