‘Future Is Bright For S’Africa’

By The Tide -
South African midfielder, Bongani Zungu feels his selection in Bafana Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad was justified.
The 26-year-old scored his second goal in the tournament as Bafana were eliminated by Nigeria.
Zungu, who is on the books of French side Amiens, nursed a long-term injury during the 2018/19 season.
“Personally, I think I had a good Afcon and I’m grateful because I came back from a long injury,” Zungu told Tidesports source.

