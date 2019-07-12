Why CEO Of Record Labels, Artistes Feud Rages

The Nigerian Music Industry has recently revealed to us that a lot go on behind the scene, following the scandals and separations amongst Chief Executive Office’s (CEO’s) and artistes.

This development proves that there is no much love which explains why some artistes do not wait for their contract to expire before leaving their record labels.

Recently, Lyta who was signed to the YBNL record owned by Olamide, left. The events and stories that followed the scandal revealed most record label CEOs do not mean well for their artistes.

While we have moved on from that of Olamide and Lyta, Reminisce and Oladips came with their own CEO/artistes drama.

Oladips parted ways with the LRR Bossman and went on to drop a new song titled “Maybe” where he gave us hint on what he experienced under the label.

However, Davido appears to be the only label owner that has not had issues with his artistes yet. He seems to be the only CEO that has a successful record label judging from how successful the artistes under his label have come, such as Mayor Kun, Peruzzi, Dremo, Fresh VDM, (Producer) to say the least.

Agnes Onwuegbu