Nigeria U-16 Basketball Team Impresses NBF VP

Vice-President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Babatunde Ogunade has stated that the future of Nigerian basketball is bright after the impressive run of the Nigeria U16 basketball national team at the ongoing FIBA Africa U16 championship in Cape Verde.

Ogunade speaking in a chat with newsmen said the Nigerian team has done well and that the NBBF is happy with that because the whole plan is to secure a world cup spot with the team to play at the 2020 FIBA U17 world cup and monitor their development from there.

He said:“We’re after qualifying them for the U17 world cup next year in Bulgaria. So we’re happy that they are doing well. We will monitor them and if we do qualify for the world cup have enough time with them. Our joy is that they are young kids and under the age of 16 gotten from school basketball competition.”