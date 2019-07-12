N10 Million Stolen, Deny People 20 Boreholes -ICPC Boss

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye, has lamented that when government officials steal N10 million, people are denied 20 boreholes that would have been dug with the money.

He expressed his views in his speech at an event to commemorate the 2019 African Union Anti-Corruption Day, organised by the ICPC, Bauchi state office, yesterday, stressing that where there is corruption, the citizens suffer in one way or another.

Owosanoye in his speech which was delivered by the ICPC Commissioner, Bauchi state, Abubakar Dutsinma, said efforts were being made by the commission to track the execution of constituency projects across the country.

He said, “As we join our African brothers to create awareness on the menace of corruption and engender collective action against it today, we need to deeply understand the direct and indirect impact of corruption on all of us, especially the helpless common man.

“With corruption, citizens suffer one denial or the other, in social service, physical infrastructure and their general well-being. When N10 million is stolen from public coffers or misappropriated from a local government, 20 boreholes meant to provide potable water to the local people are never dug; the corrupt officials and their collaborators in turn smile to the banks at the expense of the majority. “

He added that “the Commission is presently tracking the execution of constituency capital projects across the country so as to ensure that the projects are properly executed and delivered to the communities they were meant for.”