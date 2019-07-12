Egyptian Fans Mob Kanu After Eagles Win

Former Nigeria captain, Nwankwo Kanu, was mobbed by an excited Egyptian fans following the Super Eagles 2-1 win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their quarterfinal clash at the Cairo International Stadium last Wednesday, Tidesports source reports.

Kanu, who is one of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ambassadors for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was in joyous mood after the Super Eagles secured their passage into the semi-final of the competition.

The former African Footballer of the Year left his sit in the VIP stand to celebrate with the Super Eagles on the pitch after Moroccan referee, Redouane Jiyed blew the final whistle, he was massively hugged by the Egyptian fans majority of whom supported the Super Eagles in the game.

There were also chants of ‘papillo, papillo, papillo’ around the stadium as he danced along with the joyous fans.

Young winger, Samuel Chukwueze opened scoring for the Super Eagles in the 27th minute of the game, while Bongani Zungu equalised for the South Africans in the 70th minute with a header which had to be referred to VAR after the referee had earlier ruled the goal offside.

William Troost-Ekong netted the winner for Nigeria a minute before time.