Resign Now, Anglican Arch Bishop Tells Buhari .Says APC Govt, A Failure

The Most Reverend Tunde Adeleye the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, describing his administration as a failure.

The archbishop made this call at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, yesterday.

Adeleye said that Buhari’s aides have failed to tell him the truth and have deceived him to fail.

The cleric said, “If I meet the President today, I will tell him, in plain language that he has failed and must resign. This is because his advisers and aides have deceived him. So many things have gone wrong in this country in recent times. There is a louder outcry.”

Adeleye said the country was on the verge of explosion as a result of poor advice, adding that this may happen soon if the President fails to adhere to popular advice.

He, then, called for the restructuring of the country, insisting that the country’s unity must be renegotiated.

The Christian leader said: “Nigeria is ripe enough for restructuring. The present structure is obsolete, and can’t carry us far. Restructuring will affect some old structures of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic policy. It will involve honest dialogue. There is now injustice, marginalisation, resulting to a failed state. We, therefore, need to ‘redesign’ Nigeria.”