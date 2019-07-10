Oyo Govt Bans Illegal Fees Collection In Public Schools

Oyo State government yesterday restated its policy on free and compulsory education from primary to secondary level in all public schools across the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde had placed a ban on illegal fee collections in all schools owned by the state government during his inauguration.

A circular released by the Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola, which was directed to Permanent Secretaries and Heads of education-related Agencies confirmed the order by the governor yesterday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, gave details of the directive, restating the cancellation of all fees in public schools by the governor in his inaugural speech on May 29th.

The circular read in part: “Therefore, collection of fees/levies in all Public Primary and Secondary Schools, including Technical Colleges across the State is hereby prohibited.

“I’m to emphasise that collection of fees under any guise in public schools across the state remains illegal and any violator of this directive will be treated as a saboteur; heavy sanction awaits violators of this directive.” According to the statement, the circular has been made available to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Permanent Secretaries (School Administration); Executive Secretary State Universal Basic Education Board; Executive Secretary Board of Technical and Vocational Education; Zonal Inspectors of Education; Local Inspectors of Education as well as all Principals and Headteachers of public schools.