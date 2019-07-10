NSF 2020 Venue: Delegates Arrive Benin For Technical Meetings, Inspection

Delegates arrived in Benin City yesterday for the first of technical meetings, as well as inspection of venues and facilities, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Benin 2020.

Tidesports source reports that the delegates were drawn from all the 36 states of the federation, as well as the FCT.

While Godwin the Chairman of Edo Sports Commission, Dudu-Orumen, insisted that it was a routine activity, he also admitted it was to assess the level of Edo’s preparedness.

“They want to know which venue is assigned to each sport and the state government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki is working tirelessly to ensure things are ready.

“The inspection today is to verify the position and we have told them about our level of preparedness.

“Without a doubt, we are very ready to host the 20th edition of the NSF in Benin.

“Edo has hosted two festivals before now and the structure has always been there. More importantly, we have a government that is involved in sports activities,’’ he said.

Dudu-Orumen, however, assured that the 2020 NSF would be the best of its kind since the festival’s maiden edition in 1973.