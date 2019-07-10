Nigeria vs South Africa: Be Focused, Resilient, Enugu Fans Tell  S’Eagles

Football fans in Enugu yesterday urged the Super Eagles to be focused and resilient in their match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Tidesports source reports that the Eagles will lock horns with their South African counterparts in the quarter-final match tomorrow in Cairo, Egypt.

The Super Eagles qualified for the quarter-finals after beating their arch rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by 3-2 in Alexandria in the round of 16.

Ifeanyi Okonkwo, a soccer fan, called on the Super Eagles to show more commitment and determination to beat the South Africans.

Okonkwo said that the handlers of the Eagles must build the confidence of the team when they file out against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“We are looking forward to a superb performance, which I know the Super Eagles can give once more,’’ he said.

Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Enugu State Chapter, Norbert Okoli, said that the Eagles needed to continue to play as a team.

Okoli urged the Eagles to take the game to the South Africans and put them under pressure.

“The national team must go all out for the kill and ensure that they do not give them a breathing space in the match,’’ he said.

Another football fan, Mike Madu, who said the match would be explosive, urged the Eagles to strive to have the upper hand against Bafana Bafana.

“Coach Rohr should ensure that he makes a near perfect selection and reads the game properly to make perfect substitutions.

“Nigerians in their millions are behind the Super Eagles and we cannot afford to lose the match,’’ he said.