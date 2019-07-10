Navy Hands Over N11m Stolen Petrol To NNPC

Following the increase in stealing of petroleum product by vandals in Lagos state, the Nigerian Navy said it has recovered and handed over to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) a total of 3,181 jerry cans of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N11 million.

Recall that vandals had last week caused an explosion around Ijegun area of Lagos State while trying to syphon fuel from an NNPC pipeline, claiming the lives of two persons.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, in a statement made available to The Tide yesterday said the jerry cans were intercepted in Akaraba area of Atlas Cove Island through aggressive patrols put in place by the Navy.

“On July 4, at 16.00hrs, NNS BEECROFT patrol team deployed to the Atlas Cove Island conducted raids at Akaraba area based on intelligence reports.

“The team recovered 3,181 in 25 litres jerry cans with product suspected to be PMS valued at N11,500,000.00.

“It was further discovered that the product was sourced from several vandalised points on the NNPC pipeline on the Atlas Cove Island,”

“The Navy under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, is determined to tackle all forms of criminalitiy in our waterways

“NNS BEECROFT is, therefore, committed to assisting NNPC and other agencies of government in dealing with the issues of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft,” he said.

Shettima warned pipeline vandals and other criminals particularly in the maritime environment to desist from nefarious activities and pursue lawful means of livelihood, warning that the Navy would continue to hunt them.

