Man Jailed For Defiling Eight-year-Old Girl In Rivers

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Obilor Felix to six years imprisonment without an option of fine for sexual abuse and exploitation of an eight-year-old girl in Ahoada West.

Obilor Felix was said to have committed the crime on June 26, 2010 at Edeoha community in Ahoada West Local government area and was first arraigned in court on October 10, 2011.

The trial Judge, Justice George Omereji in his judgment admitted all evidences presented by the prosecuting counsel, which proved the accused guilty and thereafter sentenced Obilor Felix to prison.

State Counsel, DeinmaTamuno-Opubo welcomed the judgment, saying that the pieces of evidence tendered in court was enough to commit the offender to prison.

Tamuno-Opubo, who expressed concern of the level of defilement and rape, encouraged other victims of sexual abuse to speak up so that justice will take its cause.

Counsel to Obilor Felix declined to speak on the judgement.