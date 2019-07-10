Corruption: We’ll Automate NNPC Systems -GMD Kyari

The new Group Managing Director, GMD of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari yesterday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kyari who assumed office on Monday after a formal handing over ceremony by the immediate past GMD, Dr. MaikantiBaru at the Corporation’s headquarters, promised to automate all the NNPC systems to stamp out corruption in the sector.

Speaking with State House correspondents alongside his predecessor, Dr. Baru, the New NNPC boss said that he was aware of the enormous responsibility before him and promised not to disappoint President Buhari and the country on the confidence reposted in him.

He explained that he will work closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to fight corruption in the corporation.

According to him, “We are goin to work with EFCC and other institutions. Institutions that are involved in controlling and contending any form of corruption in our system.

“This is in line with Mr. President Cardinal Principle to contain with corruption so that this country can benefits from is resources.

“There will be corruption where there is no discretion. So we will automate our systems and processes so that discretion is reduced to the barest minimum. “ We need the help of EFCC wherever we see infractions in our systems, compromise our systems.”

On the expected responsibility, he said, “It is clear; I was part of the team that has been working assiduously since he (former GMD) resumed office.