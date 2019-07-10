Bayelsa LG Polls: Bysiec Chairman Denies Knowlege Of Court Injunction

The Bayelsa Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) says it is not aware of any court order restraining it from the conduct of council elections in the state.

Acting Chairman of BYSIEC, Chief Remember Ogbe, said this yesterday at a stakeholders meeting with representatives of political parties in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital.

He also disclosed that 30 political parties are contesting the local government elections across the eight local government areas scheduled to hold on August 10.

Ogbe, who reassured that there was no going back on the August 10 date, said that the commission was ready for the polls and would follow its time table religiously.

He described media reports that an Abuja High Court had issued an order restraining the electoral body from conducting the polls as a mere rumour, noting that the commission had not been served with any court papers.

“I wish to clarify reports that there is a court order restraining BYSIEC from going ahead with the conduct of the local government election.

“Unequivocally, the commission wishes to state that we are unaware of such and as such all activities will go on as scheduled.

“However, if such development is brought to our notice, BYSIEC will treat it appropriately and accordingly,” Ogbe said.

Bayelsa chapter chairman of Youth Party, Mr Nabai Inemugha, said the party was concerned about the ability of the BYSIEC to be fair in an election where the immediate past Chairman of BYSIEC was a candidate.

He advised the BYSIEC to take urgent steps to convince stakeholders that there would be a level playing ground for all candidates in the election.

Inemugha said that the party was concerned about the late mobilisation and training of ad hoc staff for the election, adding that it was willing to participate in the electoral process despite widespread apathy.

Our correspondent reports that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State and main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) were absent from the meeting.

The Bayelsa chapter of APC had said it was boycotting the elections and would not field any candidate for any of the eight chairmanship positions and 105 councillorship slots.

More than 10 political parties, Inter Party Advisory Council and some Civil Society Advocacy groups as well as Commissioners of BYSIEC and Electoral Officers in the eight LGAs in Bayelsa attended the meeting.