Lawmakers Confirm Reappointment Of Due Process DG

The Cross River State Lawmakers have confirmed the re-appointment of Barrister

Alphonsus Eba Ogar as Director General, Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau.

The House confirmed the re-appointment during plenary, in a motion moved by the House Leader, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey and seconded by Member representing Boki ll State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Hilary Bisong, after an interactive session with the nominee on various aspects including his achievements and challenges during his first tenure as Director General of the Bureau.

Members who read through the resume of the nominee noted that the screening exercise was in accordance with the Cross River State Law No 15 section 6 (a) of 2011 which provides for the appointment of a director- general, Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau subject to the confirmation of the Assembly, adding that though the nominee had been serving in an acting capacity the screening exercise was expedient.

On his part, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon, Eteng Jonah Williams expressed gratitude to members for their robust contributions and charged the nominee to justify the confidence reposed on him by the state Government as well as the legislature.

Speaking to Journalists after his confirmation, the nominee, Barr Ogar enumerated the achievements of his first tenure to include; the domestication of public procurement cadre in the state civil service which led to the deployment of procurement officers in all ministries departments and agencies amongst others.

He thanked members for their vote of confidence on him while promising to ensure that the state’s resources will be judiciously utilised.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar