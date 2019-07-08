Deploy More Security To Troubled Communities – Benue Taraba Govt

Benue and Taraba States have called for massive deployment of security personnel to the affected communities of Tiv/Jukun to facilitate return of displaced persons.

These and others were the resolution of the two states contained in a communique issued at the end of the joint security meeting held in Government House, Makurdi last Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by the deputy governors of both Benue and Taraba States, Benson Abounu and Haruna Manu, respectively.

The meeting, among others, also resolved that there should be immediate cessation of hostilities from both sides to pave way for peace building efforts.

Others are: “That the two governors should make pronouncement condemning the crises and also visit the affected communities as a confidence-building strategy;

“That the two governors, within two weeks, should convene a meeting with traditional rulers to further fashion ways of entrenching permanent peace in the communities;

“That banditry and kidnapping of whatever nature must stop,” among others.