Army Seeks More Support To Tackle Insecurity In Rivers

The Nigerian Army has called for more effective collaboration between security agencies and the people to tackle crime in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

The General Officer Commanding Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, made this call in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He made the call in the late hours of Saturday on the sideline of a camp fire ceremony organised to mark the end of the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Sarham decried the upsurge in criminality across the country, and expressed optimism that ongoing efforts to end insecurity would be successful with synergy from stakeholders.

“The division will remain highly committed to ensuring peace and security in our Area of Responsibility (AoR) in line with Nigerian Army’s constitutional roles.

“To this end, we seek continuous synergy and cooperation of all security agencies as well as relevant stakeholders in tackling security threats in our AoR and the nation at large”.

Sarham, represented by the Commander of 6 Division Garrison, Brig.-Gen. Adeola Kalejaiye, listed some of the insecurity the Army was tackling to include kidnapping and cultism.

“Other present day challenges facing the Army range from insurgency, ethnic crises and banditry; which threaten the corporate existence of our nation.

“So, we solicit the support of our sister services and all security agencies to participate actively in joint efforts to subdue these challenges,” he appealed.

The Army officer said that NADCEL was organised yearly to mark the day the Nigerian Army was founded as well as used to reflect its achievements since its establishment.