RSG To Enforce Ban On Roadside Mechanics, Parks …As Deadline Expires

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, has reaffirmed Government’s decision to enforce the close down of all illegal road side mechanic workshops, car dealers shops, motor parks and street traders with effect from July 1, 2019.

The Permanent Secretary who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, said that the state government had given the affected persons enough time to adjust and vacate the roads, noting that government will not hesitate to prosecute any defaulter hence forth.

According to him, those who are selling cars along the road and those operating illegal motor parks and mechanic workshops had been warned to relocate their business to an approved area, as government stands on the ultimatum, saying that there would not be any extension on the deadline.

He revealed that a taskforce had been set up in conjunction with security agencies to impound goods of people who may want to violate the order, adding that any item impounded by the task force after the deadline would be forfeited.

He said that the governor who is people oriented, held a meeting with the stakeholders in this regard, and there was a dialogue where the decision was taken, therefore no defaulter would be spared in course of enforcing the order, he added.

Meanwhile, some of the street traders, roadside mechanics and other victims were demanding for alternative location from the government, saying that the planned clampdown would affect their livelihood.

Speaking to The Tide last Monday, a roadside mechanic at Amaigbo Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Sunday Anyanwu, said the planned clampdown by the state government would inflict financial injury on him, saying that government should include in its development plan another mechanic village in addition to the one at Elekahia.

He pointed out that there are more mechanics on the road than in the approved workshops due to lack of space occasioned by neglect of the sector by the government, noting that more cars hit the roads daily, so also they would be maintained through the services of the mechanics.

Kinika Mpi