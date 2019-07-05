Presidential Tribunal: Peter Obi Reacts As Prof Nwabueze Appears In Court On Wheelchair

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, has reacted to the decision of veteran 87-year-old lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, to represent AlhajiAtikuAbubakar at the Presidential Election Tribunal.
Our correspondent reported yesterday that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, appeared at the tribunal on wheelchair and announced that he was now the head of Atiku’s legal team.
Obi, who was also seated at the tribunal, said that the move by the former minister of education and youth development was reassuring.
The former Anambra Governor, tweeted, “It was reassuring that notwithstanding his age and health challenges, Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN), patriot and foremost constitutional lawyer, led our legal team at the commencement of trial at the presidential election petition, tribunal today.”
