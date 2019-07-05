Madagascar President To Fly Supporters To AFCON

The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has chartered a plane to take football fans to Egypt following the national team’s unexpected qualification for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Madagascar’s Barea, on their tournament debut, topped Group B at the finals, opening with a 2-2 draw against Guinea before claiming wins over Burundi (1-0) and Nigeria (2-0).
They will face DR Congo in Alexandria on Sunday in the first knockout round.
“After hearing the demands of supporters, President Andry Rajoelina and the Madagascan state have decided to mobilise an Airbus 380, with 480 seats, to transport supporters,” Rinah Rakotomanga, communications chief for the presidency told Tidesports source.
The flight will leave Antananarivo tomorrow and return immediately after the game. Tickets will cost supporters about US$600.
Rajoelina had announced that he would attend the match, sparking a campaign to enable other fans to travel.
