The men of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring unit, Aluu, Rivers State, yesterday rescued a kidnapped victim, Mr Beke Sorbarire at a forest in Uzohia, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State
The rescue operation was led by the new commander of the IGP monitoring unit, SP Adaka Justin
Addressing journalists at the operational headquarters in Aluu, near Choba yesterday, SP Adaka said they raided the kidnappers hide out at Uzohia community forest and rescued the victim unharmed and also recovered his Toyota Corolla car from the hoodlums
He disclosed that some of the kidnappers fled with bullet gun shots they sustained during the gun duel and appealed to the general public to report any body with bullets wound to the nearest police station, adding that they had been trailing the gang since 23rd June, 2019 when the incident was reported to the office
GP’s Monitoring Team Rescues Kidnapped victims
