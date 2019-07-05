FUO Vice-Chancellor, Two Others In Court Over Promotion Fraud

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Council Area of Bayelsa State, Seth Accra Jaja and two others have been dragged to the National Industrial Court (NIC) over alleged victimisation and promotion of fraud in the institution.

A lecturer from the faculty of Management Science of the institution Dr Etumudon Ndidi Asien, approached the court, alleging that he was removed as head of Banking and Finance department of the institution and denied mandatory promotions in line with the results of institution review exercise.

Dr Asien, in the suit numbered NICN\YEN\32\2019, accused the Vice Chancellor of the Institution of alleged wrongful recruitment and promotion of two lecturers without due process and deliberately punishing him for his refusal to belong to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Institution.

According to the claimant, ‘ by the virtue of the irregular appointments of the two lecturers, with alleged questionable characters, his professional growth has been negatively affected as they occupy positions that would have been occupied by him and that despite all actions and complaints, the defendants are still carrying out their acts of discrimination and illegality and if no remedial action is taken, they will continue to impede his growth in the service.’

He, however, asked the court to issue an order, ‘that he has a constitutionally guaranteed right to elect not to be a member of the ASUU and cannot suffer discrimination by the institution and the Vice Chancellor. A declaration to the effect that the removal of the claimant as the head of department of Banking and Finance of the Faculty of the Management Sciences of the institution on the ground that the claimant is not a member of ASUU is a breach of claimant’s fundamental human right and is thus illegal, null and void.’