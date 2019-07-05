The World Anti-Doping Agency has identified a “target pool” of almost 300 athletes with the “most suspicious” samples taken from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s laboratory in Moscow.
Wada took data from 2,262 samples from the Rusada laboratory in January.
Of those, 578 samples, taken from 298 athletes, were made a priority for investigation.
Wada has now sent evidence about 43 of those athletes to their respective international federations.
And it says those federations have “commenced assessment with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as anti-doping rule violations”.
Doping: Wada Identifies Target Pool
The World Anti-Doping Agency has identified a “target pool” of almost 300 athletes with the “most suspicious” samples taken from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s laboratory in Moscow.