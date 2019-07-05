Fresh off his Best International Act win, Burna Boy alongside multiple award winning artiste, Teni, the entertainer have both been unveiled as the newest pepsi brand ambassadors during their performance at the Big Brother Naija opening show on Sunday.
Appearing on stage, both artistes were decked out in pepsi branded outfits during their energetic performance shortly before the announcement was made. After their performances, pepsiNaija social media handles posted a welcome message to both super stars.
For a fact, pepsi line up of ambassadors now includes the biggest artiste out of Africa, an all star roster featuring Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, DJ Cuppy, Xclusive, Obi, Spinall, Burna Boy and Teni. These two inclusions to the pepi team further validate pepsi’s number of status as the music power house and brand in the country.
The global brand promises to keep refreshing and exciting all music lovers with more fan and excitement.
Burna Boy, Teni Emerge New Pepsi Ambassadors
Fresh off his Best International Act win, Burna Boy alongside multiple award winning artiste, Teni, the entertainer have both been unveiled as the newest pepsi brand ambassadors during their performance at the Big Brother Naija opening show on Sunday.