“Vaccination Better At Right Age”

In apparent response to the habit of some women taking their infants or children for vaccination anytime or age they feel convenient, an expert in immunisation, Dr Joseph Urang says it’s wrong.

Dr Urang, who is the Rivers State Immunisation Officer, said to get the real benefits accruable from any vaccination, it is best at the right age, because among other technicalities the drugs would be effective at the right age and the entire body chemistry would be more receptive and better.

“Consequently, children must be vaccinated early in life. It is important that all children get the needed vaccine at the right time.

“Some vaccines are given more than once for full protection and it is important that every child receives all the needed vaccinations”, he said.

He continued that to protect the child during and beyond the first year of life, the child has to be vaccinated with BCG, against tuberculosis, OPV against poliomyelitis, and Hep Bo, against Hepatitis B.

Others he said are: Hib (Haemophlis influenza) perta (Diphthera pertusis, Tetanus, etc), PVC (pneumonia). There are also vaccines for measles and yellow fever.

Immunisation, he said, prevents various illnesses, disabilities and death from vaccines preventable diseases.

“Such diseases include: tuberculosis, diphtheria, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenza, measles, pertusis (whroping cough), tetanus, polio, pneumonia.

According to him, in addition to the prevention of the stated and other diseases, Urang said about 1.5 million death could be prevented.

He continued that if global immunisation coverage improves, the statistics of vaccine preventable diseases would also improve.

Dr Urang, who is of the State Primary Health Care Management Board therefore called on parents to get their children vaccinated on time at the nearest health facility.

Sogbeba Dokubo