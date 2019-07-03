RUGA: PDP In Edo Demands Reaction From State Govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called on the State Government to make a clear statement on its position on the Federal Government’s planned RUGA settlement in some states.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Dan Orbih, made the call while briefing newsmen on Monday in Benin.

Orbih said that following the current controversy on the proposed RUGA settlements for Fulani heardsmen in some state, it became imperative that the state government be open to the people on its position on it.

According to him, some state governments, including Benue, had clearly and unambiguously stated their rejection of the planned establishment of Ruga settlement in some states of the federation.

Orbih said he was surprised that the state government had remained silent on the issue of RUGA settlement in the state. On the current crisis in the APC-dominated Edo Assembly, he said the party had been watching political events in the state with great concerns.

He urged the members of the party to put aside their political differences and think about the interest of the state.

He stressed that the people were anxiously waiting to see all the 24 members of the assembly work for those who gave them the mandate to represent them.