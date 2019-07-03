OML 25: Shell, Stakeholder Communities Sign MoU …To Resume Production Soon

The stakeholder communities of Oil Mining License (OML) 25 and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the re-opening of the shut flow station and the payment of outstanding funds owed the communities under the extant Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

The MoU signed between Shell and the stakeholders communities also mandated Shell to pay into a dedicated account, the sum of N1.36billion within two weeks for the development of the communities.

Representative of Rivers State Governor and Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Solicitor-General of Rivers State, Mrs Florence Fiberesima, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Felix Odungweru superintended over the signing process, last Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Settlement Agreement was signed on behalf of the communities by traditional rulers, youth presidents, chairmen of Community Development Committees (CDCs) and community leaders.

Those who signed the agreement include the stakeholder communities of Kula, Belema, Offoin-Ama, Ibie-Ama, Boro and Opu-Kula.

Addressing stakeholders at the meeting, representative of Rivers State Governor and Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said that the fundamental reason for Monday’s meeting was to sign the agreement, without prejudice to the views of those who hold different positions in the communities.

He said, “We are here to sign the settlement agreement between Shell and the Kula communities. We are here to resolve the issues between Shell and our people.

“After this agreement, other meetings would be convened to determine the issues of employment, community development and community contracts. For now, the aim is for Shell to pay the funds that have accrued and for the flow station to be opened for further development in the communities”.

He said that the state government was aware of those being sponsored to stop the process of settlement, peace and progress, and insisted that the Rivers State Government was determined to conclude the re-opening process for the flow station.

According to him, the Rivers State Government’s actions were based on the renewal of SPDC Operating License for the next 20 years, adding that should the license be transferred to Belema Oil by NNPC, Rivers State Government would ensure implementation.

“We want our people to own oil blocs, but we don’t want a situation where the operating license of others in our state is illegally taken away. This is because other Rivers people are operating in other states. Let us approach these issues in peace to achieve progress”, he added.

The representative of the Rivers State governor and secretary to the state government emphasised that the Rivers State Government would not succumb to any plot to derail the progress made at settling the dispute at OML 25.

The General Manager, External Relations of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Igo Weli said the signing of the settlement agreement was a welcome development which would improve the reputation of Rivers State as a centre for investments, explaining that peace and harmony between corporate entities and host communities was the way to go.

Weli said: “This is a good model and template. This is best practice. We came here to find solutions because we want the best for our communities. There are always constructive ways and peaceful means of resolving conflicts”.

In his remarks, Amanyanabo of Kula, King Kroma Eleki called for peace across Kula communities to pave way for the peaceful operation of OML 25, and commended the Rivers State Government for ensuring the peaceful resolution of issues in the area.

Also speaking, Amanyanabo of Belema, King Ibinabo Kalaoriye, who also signed the settlement agreement, thanked the Rivers State Government for the peaceful process that led to the agreement, and expressed happiness with the terms of agreement, saying that those who have occupied the flow station would leave.

The Amanyanabo of Belema said since the license of Shell Petroleum Development Company has been renewed, there was no need for any individual to shutdown the flow station.

The Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Hon Rowland Sekibo said that the signing of the agreement was a genuine progress that would help the development of the area, adding that going forward; Shell would have learnt her lessons, and would now work in the interest of the host communities.

The Head of Ngeje Community, Chief Ibinabo Kiliya thanked the Rivers State Government for involving the community in the settlement agreement, just as he signed the agreement on behalf of his people.