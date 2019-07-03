Guber Poll: PDP ’ll Retain Bayelsa Ex -Envoy

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Scandanavian Region, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, has expressed confidence over the capacity of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to produce a viable candidate and win the November governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Igali boasted that Bayelsa was a PDP enclave despite the incursion of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last election, adding, PDP now controls about 70 per cent of the state.

He further predicted that the successor to Governor Seriake Dickson will emerge in rancour-free party primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) devoid of money politics and name-dropping.

The Ambassador, who also retired as a Federal Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Power and one of the leading aspirants to succeed Governor Dickson, said despite the wrong permutations by some political analysts, the PDP will elect its party’s flag bearer among the best of many aspirants that have indicated interest to contest.

Igali, who made this known on Monday in Yenagoa during an interview with newsmen, said the delegates of the party will elect the governorship aspirants that they knew will improve on the achievements of the outgoing government.

“Some talk about the fact that money will play a key role in the primaries. But it is not about the issue of money. At the end of the day, the party delegates will not count for the name-dropping of former President Jonathan and Governor Seriake Dickson.”

He also said the duo of the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and former President Goodluck Jonathan have assured all the governorship aspirants of the party of a level playing ground during the party primaries in the State.

He added, “Political ambition is something that is healthy.