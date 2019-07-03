Drama As APC Withdraws Petition Against Gov Fintiri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has filed a motion seeking the leave of the Adamawa State Election Petition Tribunal to withraw the petition it filed contesting the election of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The motion was, however, accompanied by disorder as another team of legal representatives, also for the APC, claimed it has filed a counter motion dismissing that claim.

At the resumed sitting yesterday in Yola, lead counsel to APC, Smart Ukpanah, informed the tribunal that his client had filed a motion seeking to discontinue the case.

With two opposing counsels appearing for the APC. CP Eze Okoye led a team of other lawyers to announce appearance for the APC, just like Smart Ukpanah had done.

Two separate representatives also announced appearance for the plaintiff. Aliyu Bakari, APC Vice Chairman (Adamawa Central), announced appearance for the party alongside Smart Ukpanah. On the other hand, Mohammed Adamu, APC Treasurer in the state, took side with the Okoye led legal team.

After the motion of withdrawal was mentioned, Barrister Okoye objected and told the tribunal that he had filed a counter motion on behalf of his client, the APC.

In the ensuing confusion, Justice, A A Adebara, Chairman of the tribunal, asked the opposing APC counsels to go and sort things out. The hearing was then adjourned to July 15 to hear both the motion and the substantive matter.

Commenting on the motion, A T Shehu, counsel to PDP said, “We have no objection about the motion seeking to withdraw the petition as filed by the petitioner.”

Jibrilla Bindo, who lost the 2019 governorship contest to Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had declined to challenge the outcome of the elections while his party, the APC, insisted on heading to the tribunal to challenge elections.

The Tide gathered that the decision to withdraw the petition may not be unconnected to the lack of interest in the case by the former governor, who is said to have refused to foot the cost of litigation.