Ahoada West Gives Olive Branch To Repentant Cultists

Ahoada West Local Government Council has granted amnesty to repentant cultists in the Area.

Hon. Ikiriko announced this in Akinima, headquarters of Ahoada West Local Government Area during a security summit with the traditional institutition, community development committee members, youth bodies, security agents and women group.

The council boss said the gestune was aimed of helping some youths who sleep in the bush and made life unbearable for the people of Ahoada West to have a change of heart and normal lives.

The former deputy leader, Rivers State House of Assembly also said the executive would sponsor a bill on how community development committee chairman would be elected.

According to him, “today is not a day of funfair, we have come to tell ourselves the truth. It is time for facts, truth everybody is a stakeholder. The ugly situation is affecting us. Before now, Ahoada West used to be the most peaceful local government but now you cannot sleep comfortably in any part of the council. No stranger has done this, it is our children. The monster if allowed to continue will consume us.

We have come to carry out the assignment of His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, expecting maximum support from all stakeholders.

“Sincerely, if they are willing to change for good, we will support them. We want a better society. It is no longer business as usual. Security, agents will start combing our bushes to fish them out anyone who has chosen to leave criminal will face it”.

Some indigenes who spoke suggested the use of OSPAC, a security outfit operating in ONELGA. They agreed that with OSPAC the issue of insecurity would be a thing of the past.

While commending the council boss for the step taken to bring to an end the menace of insecurity ravaging the area, they advised the government to create job opportunities to the youths who are jobless.

Emmanuel David