African Games: Weightlifting Targets 20 Gold Medals

The Technical Director of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Christopher Nwadei, last Sunday in Abuja said that the federation has a target of winning 20 gold medals at the upcoming African Games in Morocco.

Nwadei told newsmen that it is in line with this that 40 weightlifters would be invited to camp from Friday in preparation for the games.

“Our athletes have improved tremendously in their performance than what we had at the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) in December.

“We intend to invite only 40 athletes to camp, 20 each for men and women. Our plan is to take a full team to the African Games, comprising 10 men and 10 women weightlifters.

“And with the performance we have seen so far we hope to improve on our previous performances,’’ he said.

The NWF Technical Director said the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development had been giving the federation the necessary support.

“I will advise our athletes to remain focused and they should be determined. Over the years the ministry has been giving us all the necessary support”.