Wike Hails UBE Board’s Pragmatic Sports Policy …Gives Banham U-13 Admission To Real Madrid Academy

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the state Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) for diligently implementing the State School Sports Policy, which led to the victory of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt during the Channels International (Under-13) Kids Football Competition.

Wike also announced the automatic admission for all the players at the Real Madrid Football Academy.

Speaking during a reception for players and technical crew of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels International (Under 13) Kids Football Competition at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike said his administration would assist the kids achieve their sporting goals.

He said: “I want to commend the leadership of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board for implementing our goals in developing sports across all schools in the state. We are gathered here today because of the successful implementation of this policy.

“I, therefore, offer all the players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, automatic admission into the Real Madrid Football Academy. The Real Madrid Football Academy opens in August”.

The governor stated that the Rivers State Government would sponsor the players and their coaches to Madrid, for two weeks of training at Real Madrid Football Club.

He directed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, to liaise with the school management to prepare the processes for the children to travel to Spain during the long vacation.

Wike charged the children to remain focused, disciplined and work towards emerging as successful footballers in the future.

“Focus on football. It will take you places. Don’t allow anyone to deceive you to join cult groups. While you are playing football, read your books.

“That is why at the Real Madrid Football Academy, we have merged football and education for the training of the children”, he said.

In his remarks, the Director of Administration, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Diminary Franklin said that the children displayed the governor’s winning spirit during the championship.

He said that the state government funding of sports in schools through the provision of sports equipment and necessary funds, led to the growth of sports in all schools.

Responding, the Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, Master Kingdom Tamuno, introduced his colleagues and also presented the trophy to the Rivers State governor.

Chris Oluoh