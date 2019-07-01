System Collapse: High Voltage, Rector Fire Responsible -TCN

The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says the National Grid experienced a system collapse on Sunday morning due to high voltage.

This it said was as a result of massive drop of load by the electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

A statement signed by the General Manager Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said that the high voltage also caused a fire outbreak in the 75MXreactor in Benin Substation at Sapele Road.

Mbah said that the massive load drop led to high voltage in the system, which shattered the lightning arrester in close proximity to the 75MX Reactor in the Substation.

“‘The shattered lightning arrester porcelain hit the reactor bushing causing further explosion on the reactor resulting in fire outbreak.

“Restoration of the Grid commenced immediately and as at 1.30 p.m, bulk power supply to most parts of the nation had been restored.

“The Management of TCN commends the efforts and support of the Government of Edo and Benin Electricity Distribution Company as well as the Fire Service in putting out the fire and restoring normal power supply.”

Mbah said that TCN had commenced the movement of another reactor to Benin City to replace the burnt to ensure voltage stability in the City as well as prevent a re-occurrence.

She said that TCN would also ensure a review of the entire protection and earthing system nationwide.

.””This will be done in addition to the overall upgrading of the system through the TREP programme being financed by multi-lateral donors.

“The installation of 3no reactors on the Ikot- Ekpene- Ugwuaji–Jos line has reached an advance stage.

“It is expected that once these three reactors are installed and commissioned, the grid would be further stabilised.”