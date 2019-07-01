SUNU Assurance Will Exceed N10bn New Capital Base -MD

The Managing Director, Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, Mr Samuel Ogbodu said the company would comply with the N10 billion new capital base recommended by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for general insurance business by June 2020.

Ogbodu disclosed this at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) quarterly forum in Lagos with the theme, “Deepening insurance penetration through effective broker engagement.”

Ogbodu, who also commended the commission for increasing the capital base of various categories of players in the industry, said Sunu would surpass the new requirement.

“Sunu is positioned to take up the new challenges, having been rightly placed to meet up with the new capital requirement of N10 billion, even as the framework for the new policy has yet to be released,” he stated.

He said the new era would open doors for new products, reduce challenges posed by liquidity in the sector, strengthen financial inclusion as well re-open new regulatory windows.

The managing director said Sunu Assurances with presence in over 14 countries combined robust product offerings and a unique technology-driven platform that proffered insurance management solutions at competitive costs to individuals and institutions.

He said the proposal would not only help to consolidate the sector with provision of more buoyant opportunities for large ticket transactions but also position insurance companies in the country as big players, instead of serving as agents to foreign insurance underwriters.

Ogbodu disclosed that insurance brokers would have more creative roles to play towards harnessing the benefits of the new capital base.

Ogbodu said the Nigerian insurance sector if well-positioned would take its rightful place in the country’s economy.

He said insurance companies at the end of the recapitalisation programme would be able to take up opportunities hitherto taken by foreign companies.

Ogbodu also said NAICOM needed to implement the compulsory housing and transport insurance policies to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

He noted that NAICOM was well-positioned to drive the implementation of the compulsory housing policy, which was valued at over N1 trillion.

The Executive Director, Strategy and Performance, of the company, Mr Karim Dione lauded the recapitalisation effort of the insurance sector saying the move by the Sunu Group to recapitalise made sense.

He added that the players needed to have profitable businesses, and that the potential in Nigeria in terms of size and resources was enormous, which the Sunu Group was ready for.

Dione said the company would fully comply with the commission’s policy but needed more clarification from NAICOM on its shareholders’ funds or paid-up capital.

Dione said enforcement of the new capital requirement would boost penetration, and also enable companies to take bigger risks.

“Nigeria is extremely competitive, when there are too many players in the industry, it will lead to price dumping.

“We need to reduce the number of players to boost the reputation of the industry,” Dione said.