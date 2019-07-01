RSU To Partner Stakeholders On Research, Teaching

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Nkpolu -Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia said his administration is irrevocably committed to supporting activities that promote teaching and research.

The Vice Chancellor made this known while playing host to executive members of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPSN) South -South Zone, Port Harcourt who paid him a courtesy visit in the university, recently.

Prof. Didia, who commended the group for their visit, reiterated his earlier resolve to partner with organisations and institutions for programmes that encourage teaching and research.

He said the university management would always assist in providing platform for hosting conferences in the university if the need arises.

Earlier, the spoke- person of the delegation of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria, Prof. Florence Ndukwe told the Vice Chancellor that the team is to visit all the Vice Chancellors within Rivers and Bayelsa States to solicit for support in respect to their forthcoming South -South Zonal Conference slated to hold from the 10th to 14th September, 2019 at the University of Port Harcourt.

Prof. Ndukwe, who lauded the Vice Chancellor for transforming the university, said the conference will help provide quality research on parasitology infections in the zone.