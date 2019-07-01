Non Implementation Of Laws Impedes Nigeria’s Dev – Ex-Lawmaker

A former Lawmaker, Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu, has called for the implementation of laws that would enhance country’s economic growth and development.

Nwaogu made the call while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, at the Second National Convention of Immaculate Heart Old Girls Association, Abia (IMMAHACO).

Nwaogu said that non-implementation of legislations had impeded the country’s development and progress on many fronts.

The former lawmaker said that the country had good laws, especially in the education sector that, if well implemented, could transform the sector.

While stating that legislation was a continuous process, she appealed to lawmakers to amend obsolete laws to meet the current demands of Nigerians.

“The legislations are there; we only lack implementation. The present administration is doing well; we now have the school feeding programme that we never had before; people could not come to school because they could not feed.

“Legislation is a continuous process; members of the National Assembly should amend obsolete laws,” the former lawmaker said.

Nwaogu urged well-meaning Nigerians to always remember their Alma mater, saying that the responsibility of reviving the education sector should not be left for government alone.

She called for voluntary donations and contributions to the development of schools from well-to-do ex-students, saying that this would contribute to nation building.

Earlier, Dr Lilian Oguguo, the Abuja chapter President of IMMAHACO, said the alumni had budgeted N450 million to build a befitting refectory for the school.