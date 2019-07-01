NGO To Empower Over 300 Widows

Over 300 widows in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area would be empowered in various skills come August 31, 2019 by a non-governmental organisation, under the auspices of ‘Handmaid Widows Initiative’.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Tide, during its monthly meeting to cater for the widows in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, the Visioner, Handmaid Widows’ Initiative, Chief Grace Opara said that over 40 women have been trained already in various skills, noting that by August 31, over 300 would be trained, bringing the total to 340 widows trained in barely a year of the initiative’s birth.

Opara added that the training of 300 widows in August is part of ways to mark the 2019 International Widows’ Day, celebrated every June 23.

She explained that the theme for this year, “Towards Progress For Widows”, would enable the initiative go beyond giving food stuff, but empower the widows in various skills such as tailoring, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), hair dressing, catering, liquid soup, Izal, insecticides, and cream production, petty trading, among others.

She appealed to well-meaning individuals and philanthropists to partner the initiative so as to put more smiles on the faces of widows and the down-trodden in the society.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana