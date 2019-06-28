UNILAG Students Re-Arraigned For Gang Rape

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, re-arraigned five students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), in an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court by the prosecution team of the Lagos State Government for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old student of the institution (name withheld).

Our correspondent reports those re-arraigned are MoboluwajiOmowole, 19, ChukaChukwu, 19, Peace Nwankama, 19, James Aguedu, 20 and Josephine Osemeka, 20.

They were initially arraigned on Feb. 26 and had plead not guilty to a three-count charge of defilement of a child, permitting the defilement of a child in a premises and pro-curation.

yesterday’s proceedings was scheduled for cross-examination of the complainant but the prosecution said that based on new facts that emerged from the Feb. 26 testimony of complainant,the defendants were re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge.

During the re-arraignment, they plead not guilty the new charges of defilement of a child, permitting defilement of a child, procuration and sexual assault.

According to DrJide Martins, a Director in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) the defendants committed the offences sometime in 2017 at the UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos.

“Omowole, Chukwu and Aguedo sometime in the month January and sometime in the month of February 2017 defiled the complainant by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“Chukwu sometime in January 2017 at No. 25, Shobande St., Akoka, Yaba, Lagos knowingly allowed Omowole to defile the complainant by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.