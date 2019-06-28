Gov Dickson National Wrestling Classics:Spectators Decry Low Publicity

Spectators at the ongoing third edition of the Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics yesterday, commended Gov. Seriake Dickson for sponsoring the tournament.

The spectators, in separate interviews in Yenagoa, however, told newsmen that the competition did not get enough publicity it deserved.

Ebuka Water said that he did not hear about the competition until he passed through the stadium and saw crowd and was prompted to enter the Samson Siasia stadium, the venue of the tournament.

Water said that the crowd prompted him to enter the stadium.

“I didn’t see any awareness around the streets.

“This kind of competition should be made well known to people. Many states are here and a lot of crowd ought to be here,” he said.

Edith Akpan, appealed for more awareness in other coming competitions in the state.

According to her, if the event is given adequate publicity, a lot more people would have come to witness it while others would have cashed on it to make brisk business.

“As you can see, people selling things here are few, but as the competition keeps going underway, more persons will be informed and people selling will increase.

“There are so many things people here can sell to visitors. I am sure some people will want to go back home with things associated with Bayelsians,” she said.

Bayo Omoboriowo said that there were things he was expecting to see sold at the event which were not.

Omoboriowo said that anyone visiting Bayelsa of cause, would want to eat the popular roasted plantain and fish.

“We all know that food is synonymous with this state. The truth is, I am not seeing anyone selling that here in the stadium.

“I am very sure a lot of people like myself are disappointed by the absence of a vendor selling this,” he said.

David Goodluck, who also said that he did not hear about the competition until the day it commenced, noted that previous editions of the tournament were better in terms of publicity.

Goodluck said “Maybe it is the economic situation of the country that makes the awareness of the competition poor.