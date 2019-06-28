Fund Forfeiture: Patience Jonathan Knows Fate, July 1

A Federal High Court, Lagos, has adjourned until July 1, judgment in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking final forfeiture of monies found in accounts linked to a former first Lady, Patience Jonathan.

The commission is seeking final forfeiture of about $8.4 million, and N7.4billion found in the said accounts

The case, which was earlier fixed for June 27, has now been moved to July 1.

The new date has been communicated to respective parties.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had secured an interim order for forfeiture of the sums on April 20, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

This was following a motion ex-parte.

It joined as respondents: Patience Jonathan, Globus Integrated Services Ltd, Finchley Top Homes Ltd., Am-Pm Global Network Ltd, Pagmat Oil and Gas Ltd and Magel Resort Ltd and Esther Oba.

On October 29, 2018, EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, had moved his motion for final forfeiture of the sums, urging that same be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Messrs Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Mr Ige Asemudara had respectively moved their processes in opposition to the motion for final forfeiture.

On January 15, the court had admitted electronic evidences presented by respondent counsel, which depicted video exhibits showing various business outfits of Finchley Top Homes Ltd. and Magel Resort Ltd.