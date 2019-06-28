Edo Flood VictimsTake Refuge In Church

Some victims of flood in Benin, Edo are taking refuge in the Christ Apostolic Church of God Mission, a church within the neighbourhood where the disaster happened on June 24.

The victims were residing at Ogbowan Street and Ogbowan Crescent, Ugbor area of the Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Benin, where houses were submerged by the flood.

The victims, about seven from different families said that they decided to take succour in the church because it was the only building in the neighbourhood that was not seriously affected by the flood.

A victim, Mrs Grace Manasseh said the rains started at about 4 a.m. in the area last Monday and by about 7a.m., the flood had overtaken their entire house.

“My son had to carry me on his back to the church because of my ill health; we could not rescue our property and we had to sleep in the church last night.

“We want government to come to our rescue because we have lost our belongings,” she pleaded.

Another victim, Mrs Josephine Bassey, said that the flood broke the perimeter fencing around her compound and submerged her house giving her family no chance to rescue any of their belongings, hence, their decision to take refuge in the church.

“We could only rescue our children while the flood destroyed our property. We now cook and stay in the church.

“We do not know how long we will stay here because we are still in the raining season and our houses are still messed up.”

Deacon Abbas Alao, a resident at Ogbowan Street, Ugbor, attributed the cause of the flood disaster to poor drainage system in the area.

“This is the first time I am experiencing such flood disaster of this magnitude.

“I think the problem is lack of proper drainage system, the flood from Benso Idahosa University and other areas flowed to this place and broke the fence and destroyed property in our house,” Alao said.

Other flood affected areas visited in Benin were the Bonisk Crescent and Sam Excellent Atitiekae Avenue, Ugbor, situated within GRA, and Erediawa Road, off Benin-Sapele road.